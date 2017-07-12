Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Community gardening plots available in Salt Lake City

By connect
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago

Eight parcels are available through Salt Lake City for individuals and groups interested in launching a community garden. All plots have access to water and feature other aspects that make them conducive to gardening. They are at:

• The Gateway, 46 N. 500 West

• Dilworth Elementary, 1985 S. 2100 East

• Claybourne Ave., 2850 S. 1300 East

• Cortez Water, 500 N. East Capitol Blvd.

• Warm Springs Park, 1020 N. Beck St.

• 1880 S. 700 East

Wasatch Community Gardens will work closely with community members to design, develop and manage the gardens — a process that usually takes one to two years.

For more information, contact Van Hoover, Green City Growers coordinator, at 801-359-2658, extension 16, or visit the Wasatch Community Garden's website: wasatchgardens.org/community-gardens

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()