Community gardening plots available in Salt Lake City

Eight parcels are available through Salt Lake City for individuals and groups interested in launching a community garden. All plots have access to water and feature other aspects that make them conducive to gardening. They are at:

• The Gateway, 46 N. 500 West

• Dilworth Elementary, 1985 S. 2100 East

• Claybourne Ave., 2850 S. 1300 East

• Cortez Water, 500 N. East Capitol Blvd.

• Warm Springs Park, 1020 N. Beck St.

• 1880 S. 700 East

Wasatch Community Gardens will work closely with community members to design, develop and manage the gardens — a process that usually takes one to two years.