Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Rarely seen ‘Henry VI’ in the spotlight at Utah Shakespeare Festival in 2018

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Stage » Seldom-staged “Henry VI Part One” and popular stories will highlight the Cedar City company’s next season.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Dramas about racial issues will be in the spotlight at Utah Shakespeare Festival next year.

"Our 2018 season provides a unique examination of intolerance and the adverse impact it can have on our collective humanity," said Brian Vaughn, artistic director, in a season announcement.

The next-season lineup was announced Friday evening before the opening performance of "Shakespeare in Love" in Cedar City.

One showcase of the 2018 season will be William Shakespeare's rarely produced "Henry VI Part One," the next in the company's ongoing history cycle, as well as "The Merry Wives of Windsor" and "The Merchant of Venice," all to play in the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre. Later in the season, the company will open "Othello" in its smaller studio theater.

Also on the schedule is the world premiere of Art Manke's "Pearl's in the House," a play with music about Pearl Bailey, which the company is staging in a reading next month.

Plays in the indoor Randall L. Jones Theatre are the Roger Miller musical "Big River," David Ives' adaptation of a French farce, "The Liar," and Larry Shue's popular Southern farce, "The Foreigner."

Season tickets will go on sale Saturday, July 15.

ellenf@sltrib.com

 

AT A GLANCE

All the campus is a stage

Tickets for Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 57th season, playing at the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts at Southern Utah University, are on sale July 14. For tickets or information, visit bard.org or call 1-800-PLAYTIX.

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()