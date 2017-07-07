Rarely seen ‘Henry VI’ in the spotlight at Utah Shakespeare Festival in 2018

Stage » Seldom-staged “Henry VI Part One” and popular stories will highlight the Cedar City company’s next season.

Dramas about racial issues will be in the spotlight at Utah Shakespeare Festival next year.

"Our 2018 season provides a unique examination of intolerance and the adverse impact it can have on our collective humanity," said Brian Vaughn, artistic director, in a season announcement.

The next-season lineup was announced Friday evening before the opening performance of "Shakespeare in Love" in Cedar City.

One showcase of the 2018 season will be William Shakespeare's rarely produced "Henry VI Part One," the next in the company's ongoing history cycle, as well as "The Merry Wives of Windsor" and "The Merchant of Venice," all to play in the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre. Later in the season, the company will open "Othello" in its smaller studio theater.