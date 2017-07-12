Try these new Uinta beers and help young musicians

Uinta Brewing Co. has three new and experimental beers on tap to celebrate the second anniversary of its Brewhouse Pub, 1722 S. Fremont Drive.

The new brews, which are $4 a glass, include a mesquite-smoked porter, Galaxy-hopped session ale and a special limited-release Berliner Weiss. The latter was brewed for Craft for Causes, which brings the live music industry and the craft beer community together to raise money for charity.

Uinta has joined forces with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, which brings its "Wheels of Soul" tour to Red Butte Garden on Aug. 1. A portion of the proceeds from Uinta's sales during the month preceding the concert will be donated to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which purchases high-quality musical instruments for underfunded music programs across the country.