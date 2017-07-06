Jackson is out, Boyé is in for Pioneer Day with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Music » Former Tabernacle Choir member will front the choir on a pair of concerts.

Teach 'em how to say goodbye.

Due to an unanticipated conflict with his shooting schedule on the CBS courtroom drama "Bull," Christopher Jackson has withdrawn from performances with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir next weekend. Alex Boyé, a former choir member who left to pursue a solo career, will step in. Concerts are Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, in the LDS Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Jackson is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the smash hit Broadway musical "Hamilton." Boyé has drawn hundreds of millions of views with his music videos, solo and with artists such as the Piano Guys and One Voice Children's Choir. He also has been featured as a soloist with the Tabernacle Choir on recordings, on a concert tour and on "Music and the Spoken Word."