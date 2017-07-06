Lighter, brighter Imagine Dragons emerges after dark times

"We knew as a band one of our biggest flaws was overproducing ourselves. We've known it since the beginning and we've had so many conversations as a band saying, 'How do we peel back?' And we just couldn't do it until finally somebody walked into the room and slapped our head," Reynolds said.

The new approach reflects a lot of changes behind the scenes at Imagine Dragons , now re-entering the spotlight after more than a year away as a happier — maybe even sunnier — band. The first single, "Believer," is already a hit.

The group ground away in obscurity for years — even for sharing a bill with mimes — until being signed by producer Alex da Kid and seeing massive success with the 2012 release of the hit "Radioactive." Its second album, "Smoke + Mirrors," sold more than 1 million copies but didn't reach the sales height of the debut, "Night Visions." The band spent seven years touring, a grueling schedule that took its toll.

"I think it kind of snuck up on us a little bit, to be honest. The change happened pretty fast. We were this tiny little band that struggled and struggled for so long and played any show we could — I mean, we opened for mimes, for heaven's sake. And that was by far not our worst gig," said guitarist Wayne Sermon.

By the time they blew up — with a Grammy Award and arena tours — band members feared the success would stop if they stopped. "It was sort of unhealthy for us, so this year-break was amazing," said Sermon. "I think it reflects in the music. I think the music is brighter. I think it's cleaner. I think more vibrant."

The break was most appreciated by Reynolds, who has always been frank about his battles with depression. He was desperate to get home and reconnect with his 4-year-old daughter, his wife and friends.

"I was in a really just scattered, depressed headspace, and I think it just came from a sense of losing my sense of self almost to a degree and all the abrupt changes. I had dealt with depression when I was young, but it really took on a whole new level and it was kind of a full year," he said.

"I did a lot of self-work, read a lot of books, met with a lot of people who helped me find a healthier headspace and got to a really wonderful, colorful, good headspace, which has been just great."

To make "Evolve," the band leaned on Alex da Kid and new collaborators like Joel Little and Mattman & Robin. Imagine Dragons turned to the duo for several songs chiefly because they were very opinionated and very minimalistic. Reynolds and Sermon recall working in the studio for hours, trying all kinds of song approaches, until one of the Swedish producers smiled or just nodded.

"They helped us see the weakness of what we'd done and the strengths and try to make a more evolved version of what Imagine Dragons was sonically while also retaining the elements that made the band who they were," Reynolds said.

Reynolds, whose wife recently gave birth to twins, also was freed up to push himself lyrically, turning for the first time to address love on songs like "Walking the Wire" and "I'll Make It Up to You."

"Since I was in a healthy headspace for the first time in a long time, love was exciting to me and it wasn't clichéd or corny. It was beautiful and interesting. So I found myself writing about love."

After spending much of the summer on tour in Europe, the band returns for a fall swing through the United States, including an Oct. 13 stop at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City . Life on the road may be a grind, but they say the reward is the ultimate high of playing live.

"Cliff jumping isn't as exciting to me as the idea of going onstage and playing for people who got a baby sitter, fought traffic, paid extra for parking and showed up," said Sermon.