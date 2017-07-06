Sex, spies and the Kaiser an odd mix in ‘The Exception’

Brandt is still suffering from shrapnel injury while stationed in Poland, an assignment that his Gestapo minders in Holland speak of in hushed tones. But his wounds don't deter his pursuits in the bedroom — and his first order of business when arriving at the Kaiser's estate is to order a servant, Mieke ("Baby Driver" heroine Lily James), to strip naked for him. Soon, she's returning the favor, sneaking into his quarters and making him drop his drawers — in a rare instance of a movie showing more of the male lead's privates than the female lead's.

As the two start to fall in love, Mieke reveals to Brandt that she's Jewish. What she doesn't tell him, but he soon learns, is that she's also spying for the British — and that she's hiding a pistol in her bedroom.

Meanwhile, the Kaiser's wife, Princess Hermine (Janet McTeer), is hopeful that Hitler will restore the German monarchy, and she and Wilhelm can return to power in Berlin. When Brandt is told that Heinrich Himmler (Eddie Marsan), chief of the feared SS, will visit the Kaiser, Hermine sees it as a chance to lobby for the monarchy — and, possibly, a chance to use the monarchy to tone down Hitler's nastier impulses. (Though the movie's source material, Alan Judd's novel, "The Kaiser's Last Kiss," was published in 2003, it's difficult not to hear in Hermine's scheming echoes of today's congressional Republicans, pushing an agenda and claiming they can moderate the unhinged man they propelled to the White House.)

Mieke, on the other hand, sees the visit as an opportunity to assassinate one of Hitler's closest aides. Brandt is in the middle, with duty to his country on one side and his love for Mieke and his revulsion at Nazi brutality on the other.

Renowned theater director David Leveaux, making his feature-film debut off a script by TV veteran Simon Burke, creates some sizzling scenes between Courtney and James. He also gets the best out of Plummer, who brings in sly twinkle to the Kaiser's desperation at being left behind by history.

But whatever moral dilemma Leveaux aimed to turn into a tense drama in "The Exception" is destroyed by a laughably bad finale, an action sequence more fitting for an "Ocean's Eleven"-style caper than a serious-minded war drama. Striking the perfect balance between action and drama is, this movie shows, an exception, not the rule.

