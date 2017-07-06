TV preview: Asteroid coming on ‘Salvation’

Ack! The world is about to end! Can an MIT student, a tech billionaire and a government spokeswoman save Earth from a giant asteroid that's going to strike the planet in 186 days? That's the premise of "Salvation," a summer series that begins pretty much exactly as you'd expect, but it seems to be relatively well done. The first hour is OK, at least.

Watch • 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2