TV preview: Asteroid coming on ‘Salvation’

First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Ack! The world is about to end! Can an MIT student, a tech billionaire and a government spokeswoman save Earth from a giant asteroid that's going to strike the planet in 186 days? That's the premise of "Salvation," a summer series that begins pretty much exactly as you'd expect, but it seems to be relatively well done. The first hour is OK, at least.

Watch • 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2

 

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

‘Will’

New series about William Shakespeare’s (completely fictional)adventures as a man in his 20s, before he was famous.

Watch » 7 p.m. Monday, TNT

Baseball All-Star Game

American League vs. National League in

Miami.

Watch » 6 p.m. Tuesday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘I’m Sorry’

New comedy about a neurotic comedy writer (Andrea Savage).

Watch » 11 p.m Wednesday, truTV

‘Hooten & the Lady’

British series about two treasure hunters — one American, one English — who find adventures around the world.

Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, CW/Ch. 30

This Weekend

‘Great British Baking Show’

Three-part pastry challenge.

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Eric Griffin: The Ugly Truth’

Standup comedy.

Watch » 10 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Gold Cup soccer

USA vs. Panama.

Watch » 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘The Defiant Ones’

Four-part docuseries about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, HBO (Continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.)

‘Candy Crush’

New game show based on the mobile game. Mario Lopez hosts.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’

The murder investigation reaches a climax.

Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

