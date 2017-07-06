TV preview: Asteroid coming on ‘Salvation’

The Week Ahead
—
‘Will’
New series about William Shakespeare’s (completely fictional)adventures as a man in his 20s, before he was famous.
Watch » 7 p.m. Monday, TNT
Baseball All-Star Game
American League vs. National League in
Miami.
Watch » 6 p.m. Tuesday, Fox/Ch. 13
‘I’m Sorry’
New comedy about a neurotic comedy writer (Andrea Savage).
Watch » 11 p.m Wednesday, truTV
‘Hooten & the Lady’
British series about two treasure hunters — one American, one English — who find adventures around the world.
Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, CW/Ch. 30
This Weekend
—
‘Great British Baking Show’
Three-part pastry challenge.
Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘Eric Griffin: The Ugly Truth’
Standup comedy.
Watch » 10 p.m. Friday, Showtime
Gold Cup soccer
USA vs. Panama.
Watch » 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox/Ch. 13
‘The Defiant Ones’
Four-part docuseries about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.
Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, HBO (Continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.)
‘Candy Crush’
New game show based on the mobile game. Mario Lopez hosts.
Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, CBS/Ch. 2
‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’
The murder investigation reaches a climax.
Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7