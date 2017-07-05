TLC on new album, dating and Beyoncé’s fangirl moment

For now they are focused on "TLC," their fifth album and first in 13 years. They recorded the project over the past two years. It features Snoop Dogg, a song sampling Earth, Wind & Fire's "September," producer Ron Fair and help from T-Boz's brother, songwriter-producer Carnoy "Ayo Kayo" Watkins.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the members of TLC talked about their music, dating while in a girl group, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

Haters gone hater

TLC, which launched a Kickstarter fund in 2015 to raise money forits final album, earned more than $430,000, though it initially asked for $150,000.

"We were in disbelief," Chilli said. "We were so shocked."

Katy Perry and thousands of fans donated to the project, which thrilled the band. That was in contrast to the reaction the group received when Left Eye died in 2002, T-Boz said.

"When Lisa first passed, so many people, especially ones you wouldn't think would turn on us, kind of counted us out, but her passing didn't really hinder our ability to sing and dance, and our talent didn't leave, we just lost a group member," she said. "So you find your new normal and you put it back together and to see that people believed in us touched my heart the most."

Beyoncé's fangirl moment

TLC has big fans in artists like Drake and Lady Gaga, but Beyoncé's fangirl moment really surprised T-Boz and Chilli.

The group said Queen Bey showed her love to the veteran girl group at the season 10 finale of "American Idol" in 2011.

"This is the first time this ever happened. Like, she just rolled up on us and was like, 'Thank you for everything,' " Chilli said.

"' That was some of the best times of my life' is what she said," T-Boz added.

"We were like, 'Oh really? Never knew that!' People said that she said stuff like that in interviews, I just didn't know. ... That was like real humbling and just like, 'Wow, really? OK girl!' "

The group also has a fan in rapper J. Cole, and they collaborated on the 2013 hit "Crooked Smile." Cole almost worked on a song for the new album.