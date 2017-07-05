From bars to baseball parks: Lady Gaga readies live shows

Last year's tour included a stop at The Bitter End, the New York City bar where Gaga performed before her pop star days. The new Dive Bar Tour will also include shows in Los Angeles (July 26) and New Orleans (Aug. 30), to be headlined by other artists, who will be announced soon.

Gaga, 31, will launch a world tour on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, B.C. It includes stops at baseball parks like Citi Field in New York, AT&T Park in San Francisco, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston.

Now that she's wrapped filming "A Star Is Born" with Bradley Cooper — an experience she called "life changing," "wonderful" and "inspiring" — she's focusing on the massive tour.

"This one will be a little bit different," she said. "I also like to change things up. "I have some other ideas about how I'd like to perform some of my fans' classics."

Part of switching it up comes from the sound of "Joanne," which includes rock, country and slower songs compared with Gaga's past electro-flavored dance hits.

"The album is extremely healing and reflective for me. I wrote about things that I've never written about before that are extremely deep and personal, and dare I say, things that haunted me, that were poisoning me, that were toxic to me, and I had to get them out. And it was very revealing in that way," she said.

"The cover of the album is very indicative of that — me putting a hat on that I've never worn before and just not sure where I'm going at all — but knowing I got to get out of where I am."

At the Coachella festival in April, where Gaga headlined, she released "The Cure," an upbeat song about healing. She said she wrote the song after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

She added that she's writing new music and said she could drop another song unrelated to an album.

"You know, I wouldn't say that it's out of the question," she said.