Dish of the week: Spinaci al burro at Antica Sicilia

$8.95 • Spinaci al burro

Antica Sicilia has a brilliant take on spinach salad, with a perfect mound of sautéed greens perched atop a plate covered with shaved parmesan, all of it generously drizzle with balsamic glaze. It's the perfect ménage à trois.

Antica Sicilia, 2020 E. 3300 South, East Millcreek; 385-202-7236; Lunch, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; dinner, Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4-9:30 p.m.

— Anne Wilson