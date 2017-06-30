Hospitals aren’t where you expect to find healthy, creative food. But why not?

Hospitals, day cares and other health care centers have long endeavored to serve patients healthy food, but there has been a greater push for creativity in recent years. Culinarians such as Gunn have strayed from the dreaded mashed potatoes and Jell-O cups of the past, opting instead for fresh and often locally grown produce. But breaking with the processed-food habit takes some work, so larger organizations are looking to help these chefs make the transition.

Premier, a health care improvement company, hosts a recipe competition at its national conference each year. Hospital chefs and food service workers across Premier's networks submit themed recipes in the months leading up to the conference, at which four finalists compete for the top award.

This year's theme was on-trend bowls, just broad enough to attract a variety of interpretations.

"We also have a little bit of a 'better for you' bent to it," said Joan Ralph, who heads food and nutrition services at Premier. The bowls had to be less than 800 calories, no more than 10 percent of which could come from fat. Of that fat, less than 3 grams could be saturated. The dishes were limited to less than 800 grams of sodium and chefs were expected to enhance the flavor, taste and appearance of their dishes. Given the volume of hospital patients and employees, the recipes also had to be able to be served on an institutional level.

The finalists weren't intimidated.

Maureen Brooker is used to limiting fats, sodium and sugar. She works as the executive chef at Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, Michigan, and generally cooks for those in independent or assisted living situations. Brooker's official duty is to create menus and recipes, but she also engages with the people she serves and sometimes acts as a mentor. As such, it's her goal to make sure her meals align with their needs.

"Flavor's important," Brooker said. "You don't have to add fat to get good flavor. In place of salt, you can use fresh herbs or flavored oils."

The wild blend rice of her sesame lime shrimp bowl was flavorful, with sesame oil dominating its taste. In addition to thinly sliced cabbage, carrots and kale, Brooker tossed pan-fried shrimp and roasted cashews into the dish. A light sesame-lime vinaigrette topped it off.

The 430 Premier members who attended this year's Culinary Creations dinner, held Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, largely work in health care or higher education. After testing the four bowls, served in mini portions, and voting electronically, they deemed Matthew Cervay, executive chef of Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health System, the winner.

"I wanted to keep things fresh, flavorful and bright," he said of his winning dish.

Cervay built upon his Santa Fe breakfast bowl's farro base with black beans and fresh vegetables, with a fried egg on top. Cumin-seasoned pico de gallo and salsa verde gave the dish a zing, while avocado and sprinkled queso fresco added a creamy — and binding — touch. At roughly $1.68 a serving, Cervay's recipe is also cost effective.

"I wanted to introduce it ⅛with⅜ a breakfast twist," he said. "Breakfast is really important, and hospitals especially, we usually have large salad bars so we have a variety of leafy greens."

The tricky part of serving healthier meals is in the logistics; hospitals' efforts must be matched by food suppliers.

Stacia Clinton, director of the Healthy Food in Health Care program at the advocacy group Health Care Without Harm, used to be a dietitian and noticed that the food served at hospitals often conflicted with what she recommended to her patients. Many hospitals model their food service after fast-food restaurants, she said, and this "cookie cutter" approach leads to a dependency on highly processed foods.