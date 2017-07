Tickets are still available for select Saturday and Sunday events at the 13th annual Park City Food & Wine Classic including the Toast of Park City.

The signature event takes place at the DeJoria Event Center, 970 UT-32, Kamas, on Saturday, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

The showcase, for those 21 and older, features domestic and international wines, craft beer and spirits, gourmet food and live music. Tickets are $180 per person at parkcityfoodandwineclassic.com.