EATS Park City gets new director

Jenae Ridge has been named the new executive director for EATS Park City, a nonprofit program that works to improve student food options in the Park City School District. Ridge, who previously served as Fruitshare Program coordinator for Green Urban Lunch Box in Salt Lake City, earned her bachelor's degree in social work from Michigan State University with a focus on how food systems affect societies. In her new role, she will oversee EATS Park City programs, including youth cooking classes, taste tests, school gardens and food and nutrition advocacy. For more information, visit eatsparkcity.org .