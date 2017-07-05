Quantcast
Help with the harvest during farm mob in Eden

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published

Get your hands dirty and help one of Utah's sustainable farms during the "farm mob" at Sandhill Farms in Eden. Volunteers will help with the annual garlic harvest and enjoy a potluck lunch. They should meet at the farm at 10 a.m. and should bring a dish to share; water to drink; sunscreen, hat and sturdy work shoes. After the harvest, around 2 p.m., volunteers are invited to nearby Pineview Reservoir for a swim. Sponsored by Slow Food Utah and Wasatch Cooperative Market.

When • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where • Sandhill Farms, 1778 N. 6250 East, Eden

Details • Volunteers are asked to register. Get more details by emailing slowfood@xmission.com .

 

