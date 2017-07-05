Restaurant review: Will the big menu at Antica Sicilia have you shouting ‘mamma mia’?

In the meantime, there's some lovely food here, especially considering that this area of Salt Lake County has few good locally owned restaurants.

Antica Sicilia is the younger sibling of Sicilia Mia, in Holladay, which was recently expanded. That restaurant has a loyal following and no doubt created some interest in the new spot, which has had many occupants, most recently a diner called the Rustic Grill. The look is still rustic, featuring dark wood ceiling beams and wall posts. But white-over-black tablecloths add a bit of elegance, and there's plenty of natural light from windows on the north and west. Up front, there's a cold case filled with the many desserts that are made in house, from cookies to tiramisu.

It takes some time to look through the Antica Sicilia menu, from the 20 or so appetizers and more than a half dozen soups and salads to 20 pasta dishes and only slightly fewer entrées, plus a baker's dozen pizza selections.

Two of our choices on a first visit were straight-up winners: involtini di parmigiana ($9.95) and cefalù pizza ($14.95). The involtini was three good-sized rolls of thinly sliced eggplant stuffed with ham and provolone, then draped in melted mozzarella and a tomato sauce so light and redolent of basil, it tasted of summer. It's large enough to make an entrée on its own, or a good starter to share.

The pizza boasted a combination of two cheeses — fior de latte and provolone — and a generous crown of thinly sliced, crisp prosciutto. But it was the grilled radicchio, which imparted a smoky, slightly bitter flavor to temper the richness of the cheeses and meats, that made this pizza great. I wanted more of it! The crust was thick enough to bear its burden, and flavorful, but we had to ask for a steak knife to finish the cutting job the kitchen didn't.

Less successful was a dish of clams and mussels sautéed in white wine ($13.95). The mussels were small but tender enough. The clams, however, were overcooked and the sauce was salty, too salty to dip the fresh bread that arrives pronto at every table, along with dipping sauces of olive oil spiced with red pepper or basil.

Most of the pasta at Antica Sicilia is made in house, and on a subsequent visit, a staffer sat at a table in the middle of the restaurant rolling casarecce for that evening's special. Two young girls who stood by watching were allowed to give it a try: The restaurant website says "customers are family," and this was a surefire way to entertain the youngsters, as well as those of us seated nearby.

On another night, there were a couple of rather rowdy kids at a big family table, but no one paid them any mind, so it does seem the restaurant is sincere in its wish to be family friendly.

But back to that casarecce, 2-inch-long pieces of pasta that are much thicker than buccatini. That night it was served with clams and a smattering of cherry tomatoes, with a big whole shrimp on top ($17.95). The clams were little plumper this time and the pasta was perfectly toothy, but the broth again was overly salty.

We also sampled ravioli with mushrooms ($19.95), a rich plate of pillowy pasta stuffed with prosciutto and wild mushrooms, and garnished with more mushrooms. It was blanketed in a velvety cream sauce spiked with truffle oil. (I don't even want to know the calorie count.) A vibrant orchid blossom saved it visually from brownout, but I would have eaten all of it even without the flower.

The meal didn't start well. An appetizer of six large baked oysters ($15.95) was disappointing because half of each oyster was hardly edible, due to its tough muscle. And the thick breadcrumb topping tasted as if it came straight from a box.

The other disappointment was that the ravioli arrived 5 to 10 minutes before the casarecce, creating an awkward pause in the meal.

This happened again on another visit, when our party was larger. It made me wonder why all the servers wore headsets if not to help with communication.

Still, elements of that meal were truly memorable (not including the staff's overuse of the exclamation "mamma mia!"). A spinach salad ($8.95) was beautiful as well as delicious. Here, freshly shaved Parmesan, drizzled with balsamic glaze, served as the base for a crown of sautéed spinach, studded with a jewellike cherry tomato. And arancinette riso venere ($8.95) was a very good take on those big balls of fried rice. The coating was light but crisp, the black wild rice filling tender and flavorful (although I couldn't detect the flavor of salmon) and the tomato sauce served with it was the perfect finish, but a spoon should have been provided to dish it up.