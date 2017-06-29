Movie review: ‘The Beguiled’ is a sly, seductive thriller

Like a sharp sword in a velvet sheath, writer-director Sofia Coppola's remake of the Civil War drama "The Beguiled" is delicately beautiful with a core of steel.
Adapted from Thomas Cullimore's novel, as was Don Siegel's 1971 movie starring Clint Eastwood, Coppola's version shows us the story from the women's point of view. There are seven women: five students at the mostly abandoned Farnsworth Seminary in rural Virginia, 1864, and two teachers, the headmistress Martha Farnsworth (Nicole Kidman) and the spinster teacher Edwina (Kirsten Dunst).
The students — ranging in age from the grade-schooler Marie (Addison Riecke) to the nearly adult Alicia (Elle Fanning) — are away from their families and shielded from the war raging just beyond the trees. They live on meager supplies and what they grow in the garden, as Miss Farnsworth has long since sent away the servants. (Some have criticized Coppola for not including an African-American character in a Civil War story, as Siegel's version did. Having her write such a character, in my mind, seems as problematic as omitting one.)