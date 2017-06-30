At Utah festival, falling in love with Shakespeare — again

Both plays open this week as part of the Cedar City company's forward-focused slate in its 56th season, which continues through Oct. 21.

The lineup includes a rare USF world premiere, of Neil LaBute's dark contemporary drama, "How to Fight Loneliness," as well as two additional regional premieres, "Treasure Island" and the madcap comedy of "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)." (See box for play run dates and ticket information.)

But getting back to love stories: What makes Mugavero's acting challenges more rewarding is that her frequent scene partner is Mattfeld, her real-life husband. And in the couple's charming, Shakespearean backstory, the actors met eight years ago in USF rehearsal rooms.

Then there's this additional offstage challenge: Between rehearsals and shows, Mugavero and Mattfeld are busy caring for their 6-month-old son, August. ("It takes a village," Mugavero says of the actors and staffers who are lending a hand as babysitters. "The entire festival is keeping us afloat.")

The rare opportunity to play onstage together gives the couple a chance to see their relationship with fresh eyes. "It's very Shakespeare," Mattfeld says, referring to all the characters in the canon, like Rosalind, who masquerade as somebody else. "Something about that mask, and I mean that metaphorically, allows you to experience a deeper level of connection."

Or maybe their stage work is a public form of couples therapy. "We get to cry together, and get to be present with one another. And make out," Mattfeld says.

Mugavero adds: "It's fresh for us every time we rehearse the play. We're operating moment-to-moment together through the circumstances we are playing."

Another love letter • The pairing of love and adventure is a theme woven through the season's plays, says artistic director Brian Vaughn, who is directing "Love," as well as playing the gambler Sky Masterson in the 1950 musical "Guys and Dolls." "It's about finding the alchemy of love in a bunch of different ways, as well as the adventure one undertakes that's a propulsion into uncharted territory."

Uncharted territory is a metaphor, too, for the 56-year-old theater company, whose leadership continues to evolve.

In May, Vaughn was promoted to artistic director after splitting the role since 2011 with his regular acting partner David Ivers, who this month took over the leadership of the Arizona Theatre Company.

As a parting gift, longtime theatergoers will have the chance to see Ivers' work directing Vaughn in LaBute's "Loneliness," which opens Aug. 25 in the company's new Anes Studio Theatre.

In September, USF will welcome Frank Mack, its new executive producer, replacing R. Scott Phillips, who retired in March after working with founder Fred Adams for more than 40 years to build the Cedar City theater company. (Just this week, Phillips announced his candidacy for Cedar City council.)

Theatergoers will also have the chance to see Adams, 86, play an elderly servant in "As You Like It," acting on the festival stage for only his fourth turn during the main season. (Longtime festival patrons are familiar with his work as a director as he's led more than 30 USF shows over the years, while also notably leading regular play orientations.)