At Utah festival, falling in love with Shakespeare — again

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
Stage » In a bit of repertory magic, the characters of Romeo and Juliet find themselves invented in the backstage story of “Shakespeare in Love.”
Just about every day of this summer, Betsy Mugavero's characters will be falling in love onstage at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Some days, Mugavero, as the well-read Viola de Lesseps, is falling in love with a rakish, struggling playwright, played by Quinn Mattfeld, in the regional premiere of "Shakespeare in Love," a backstage story set during the writing of "Romeo and Juliet."

Other days, Mugavero, in the classic star-crossed role of Juliet, is naively, desperately falling for Shane Kenyon's teenage Romeo, while her character's cousin, Mattfeld's street-brawling punk Tybalt, is banished from Verona in "Romeo and Juliet."

Casting Mugavero as the leading lady in both plays is the most obvious of the connective tissues between the company's productions of "Love" and "R and J." Another handful of actors are dual cast in both shows, which share scenic and costume designers. The plays' stories unfold with overlapping scenes and mirrored moments, such as when Mattfeld's Shakespeare plays Romeo in rehearsal as his playwright character is writing the role.

Both plays open this week as part of the Cedar City company's forward-focused slate in its 56th season, which continues through Oct. 21.

The lineup includes a rare USF world premiere, of Neil LaBute's dark contemporary drama, "How to Fight Loneliness," as well as two additional regional premieres, "Treasure Island" and the madcap comedy of "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)." (See box for play run dates and ticket information.)

But getting back to love stories: What makes Mugavero's acting challenges more rewarding is that her frequent scene partner is Mattfeld, her real-life husband. And in the couple's charming, Shakespearean backstory, the actors met eight years ago in USF rehearsal rooms.

Then there's this additional offstage challenge: Between rehearsals and shows, Mugavero and Mattfeld are busy caring for their 6-month-old son, August. ("It takes a village," Mugavero says of the actors and staffers who are lending a hand as babysitters. "The entire festival is keeping us afloat.")

The rare opportunity to play onstage together gives the couple a chance to see their relationship with fresh eyes. "It's very Shakespeare," Mattfeld says, referring to all the characters in the canon, like Rosalind, who masquerade as somebody else. "Something about that mask, and I mean that metaphorically, allows you to experience a deeper level of connection."

Or maybe their stage work is a public form of couples therapy. "We get to cry together, and get to be present with one another. And make out," Mattfeld says.

Mugavero adds: "It's fresh for us every time we rehearse the play. We're operating moment-to-moment together through the circumstances we are playing."

Another love letter • The pairing of love and adventure is a theme woven through the season's plays, says artistic director Brian Vaughn, who is directing "Love," as well as playing the gambler Sky Masterson in the 1950 musical "Guys and Dolls." "It's about finding the alchemy of love in a bunch of different ways, as well as the adventure one undertakes that's a propulsion into uncharted territory."

Uncharted territory is a metaphor, too, for the 56-year-old theater company, whose leadership continues to evolve.

In May, Vaughn was promoted to artistic director after splitting the role since 2011 with his regular acting partner David Ivers, who this month took over the leadership of the Arizona Theatre Company.

As a parting gift, longtime theatergoers will have the chance to see Ivers' work directing Vaughn in LaBute's "Loneliness," which opens Aug. 25 in the company's new Anes Studio Theatre.

In September, USF will welcome Frank Mack, its new executive producer, replacing R. Scott Phillips, who retired in March after working with founder Fred Adams for more than 40 years to build the Cedar City theater company. (Just this week, Phillips announced his candidacy for Cedar City council.)

Theatergoers will also have the chance to see Adams, 86, play an elderly servant in "As You Like It," acting on the festival stage for only his fourth turn during the main season. (Longtime festival patrons are familiar with his work as a director as he's led more than 30 USF shows over the years, while also notably leading regular play orientations.)

AT A GLANCE

All the Beverley’s a stage

The Utah Shakespeare Festival will offer nine plays in its 56th season. All plays are at the theaters of the Beverley Center for the Performing Arts on the Southern Utah University campus, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.

At the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

“Shakespeare in Love” » A regional premiere (one of three in the country), adapted by Lee Hall from Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard’s screenplay, directed by USF artistic director Brian Vaughn. Opens Friday, June 30, and plays through Sept. 8.

“Romeo and Juliet” » The classic tragedy about love, directed by J.R. Sullivan. Opens Saturday, July 1, and plays through Sept. 9.

“As You Like It” » A romance about Rosalind and Orlando, woven out of disguises and beautiful poetry. Directed by Robynn Rodriguez. Opened Thursday, June 29, and plays through Sept. 7.

Tickets » $20-$75, at 800-PLAYTIX or http://http://http://bard.org/tickets

At the Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Guys and Dolls” » A plot summary for this well-loved musical comedy (with Frank Loesser’s sassy songs, such as “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady”) sounds like a “walked into a bar” joke, as the story follows the fortunes of a gambler, a missionary, a wanna-go-straight showgirl and a craps game manager. Directed by Peter Rothstein. Opens Monday, July 3, and continues through Sept. 1.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” » Shakespeare’s popular tale of fairies and dreams, set in the Art Deco world of the Jazz Age. Directed by Kirsten Brandt. Opens Tuesday, July 4, and continues through Oct. 21.

“Treasure Island” » A regional premiere of a (who can help it?) swashbuckling musical tale about the young cabin boy Jim Hawkins and the epic pirate Long John Silver. Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, directed by Sean Graney. Opens Wednesday, July 5, and continues through Sept. 2.

“The Tavern” » This satirical comedy is set into motion when a wind blows oddball characters into a remote Utah tavern, where they reveal themselves as they attempt to solve a crime. This new adaptation, with Utah references, is by director Joseph Hanreddy, from the original play by George M. Cohan. Opens Sept. 19 and continues through Oct. 21.

Tickets » $32-$60 ($4 additional fee for “Guys and Dolls”), at 800-PLAYTIX or http://http://http://bard.org/tickets

At the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged)” » A new vaudeville-infused comedy (by the guys who launched “the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” featuring a trio of comic actors telling the fake news story of a lost manuscript. Directed by Christopher Edwards. Opens July 28 and continues through Oct. 21.

“How to Fight Loneliness” » The debut of Neil LaButte’s contemporary play, which received a staged reading last year, about a couple who are facing a wrenching decision about their lives. Opens Aug. 25 and continues through Oct. 14. Directed by David Ivers.

Tickets » $50-$54 for Anes Theatre shows, at 1-800-PLAYTIX or http://http://http://bard.org/tickets

Greenshow » Free shows at 7 p.m., conceived and directed by Christopher Utley.

Words Words Words

Staged readings of two new plays at the Anes Studio Theatre

“Shrew!” » Amy Freed’s comedy will receive staged readings at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4, 5 and 30. It’s a story based on this question: What would happen if “The Taming of the Shrew” were written by Shakespeare’s female friend?

“Pearl’s in the House” » Art Manke’s play with music about Pearl Bailey, a performer who became a special representative to the United Nations, who explains her work.

Tickets » $10; contemporary content, not suitable for children; at 800-PLAYTIX or http://http://http://bard.org/tickets

