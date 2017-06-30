Dish of the Week: Galactic Chicken Fries at Stellar Wings in South Salt Lake

Galactic Chicken Fries at Stellar Wings • $6.89

Chicken tenders and fries get an out-of-this-world twist at Stellar Wings. Fried chicken tenders are chopped and coated in choice of sauce— we like the medium with enough heat to catch your attention without overpowering — then poured over a basket of crispy fries and topped with a housemade chipotle for extra kick. The fries soak up some the sauce as you eat, so even when you're down to the last fry, there's still plenty of taste to savor.

Stellar Wings • 2704 S. State St., South Salt Lake; 801-702-6346. Open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.