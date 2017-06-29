Quantcast
Movie review: Sam Elliott shows heart behind the icon in 'The Hero'

Sam Elliott proves he's more than just a rugged Western icon in "The Hero," a lovely comedy-drama about a lifetime of achievement.

Elliott plays Lee Hayden, a Western actor in Hollywood who claims only one movie in his career he's really proud of — titled, of course, "The Hero." Nowadays, Lee pays the bills by recording voiceovers for barbecue-sauce commercials and spends his time smoking pot with his dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman).

Lee also has an exasperated ex-wife, Val (played by Mrs. Elliott, Katharine Ross), and a daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), whom he has disappointed many times.

Two events get Lee thinking about his mortality: Aacall that a Western-fans group wants to give him a lifetime achievement award, and a diagnosis that he has pancreatic cancer. Then he meets Charlotte (Laura Prepon), a stand-up comedian who's half his age — but who doesn't see that as an obstacle to romance.

Director Brett Haley and his co-writer, Marc Basch (who made the romance "I'll See You in My Dreams" with Elliott and Blythe Danner), have created the perfect vehicle for Elliott. The filmmakers not only employ Elliott's cattle-baron voice and gruff manner, but they let the actor show the tenderness beneath the persona.

The film also provides Elliott with a sharp supporting cast, with Offerman providing comic relief and Ross and Ritter adding gravity as the women who know Lee best. The wild card is Prepon, who deftly handles the turns in the mercurial Charlotte — a woman who's slightly messed up and works out her insecurities in her stand-up act for the world to see.

Surrounded by rich and detail-specific characters, Elliott has room to create an indelible performance that makes "The Hero" a small gem worth seeking out.

