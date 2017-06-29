Movie review: Sam Elliott shows heart behind the icon in ‘The Hero’

Sam Elliott proves he's more than just a rugged Western icon in "The Hero," a lovely comedy-drama about a lifetime of achievement.

Elliott plays Lee Hayden, a Western actor in Hollywood who claims only one movie in his career he's really proud of — titled, of course, "The Hero." Nowadays, Lee pays the bills by recording voiceovers for barbecue-sauce commercials and spends his time smoking pot with his dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman).

Lee also has an exasperated ex-wife, Val (played by Mrs. Elliott, Katharine Ross), and a daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), whom he has disappointed many times.

Two events get Lee thinking about his mortality: Aacall that a Western-fans group wants to give him a lifetime achievement award, and a diagnosis that he has pancreatic cancer. Then he meets Charlotte (Laura Prepon), a stand-up comedian who's half his age — but who doesn't see that as an obstacle to romance.