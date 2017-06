Here are scenes from the second day of the Utah Arts Festival, which wraps up its 41st run Sunday.

Hours • Noon to 11 p.m.

Where • Library Square and Washington Square, 200 West and 400 South, Salt Lake City.

Tickets • $12 for adults. Children 12 and younger get in free; members of the military and people over 65, $6. Other discounts also available at uaf.org.