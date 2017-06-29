New Deer Valley spice blends inspired by Utah lakes, mountains

The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City has launched a line of spice blends inspired by Utah lakes and mountains.

The blends were developed in partnership with Chef Lior Lev Servarz of La Boîte, a biscuits and spice shop in New York City, and are available at the Park City hotel, 2300 Deer Valley Drive. Three-pack sets are $25-$45, depending on jar size.

The spice blends, which also will be used in cocktails and dishes at the St. Regis Bar and J&G Grill, "capture the essence of Deer Valley, and they represent a new way for visitors to connect with the natural elements of the area," said J&G Grill Chef de Cuisine Rachel Wiener. The three blends are: