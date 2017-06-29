USU offers free youth training classes for jobs in the culinary world

Free classes are underway for Youth Can Cook, a culinary training program offered through Utah State University Extension.

Eligible students participate in hands-on cooking and food preservation classes to complete the Food Safety Manager Certification. The ongoing training is recognized by the state Health Department and is designed to help students get jobs in the culinary field. Upon completion of the courses, students will participate in a paid internship. Youth Can Cook is funded through a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant. Classes are held at the Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West; and Francis Peak Housing, 600 W. Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/2pymr1j .