Photos: Children’s museum celebrates expansion of its Saving Lives exhibit

Discovery Gateway Children's Museum's Life Flight helicopter now has a hangar for kids to explore. The museum celebrated the expansion of its Intermountain Saving Lives exhibit on Saturday, complete with Life Flight paramedics to talk about their work.

The Intermountain Life Flight Rescue Hangar, housed in a new building at the Salt Lake City museum, lets children discover the supporting roles of a rescue team and includes flight simulation experiences to rescue an injured hiker or snowboarder; a hoist activity with two missions to secure and transport an injured hiker or snowboarder to Primary Children's Hospital; and a mechanic's shed activity.