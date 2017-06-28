Celestial chicken and fries at South Salt Lake’s new Stellar Wings restaurant

Atmosphere is another sticking point. While Stellar Wings is clean and neat, it doesn't exude fun — an area where most wing restaurants excel About the only excitement you'll find at Stellar Wings is the little kid play area outfitted in galaxy décor.

Despite the drawbacks, Stellar Wings serves stellar food. It has a concise menu that delivers bold flavors and a surprisingly small check.

Wings are available in orders of three ($3.19) or as many as 120. All orders come with carrot and celery sticks and choice of ranch or creamy blue cheese dressing.

There are more than a dozen sauce choices — mild, medium, hot, extra hot, barbecue, honey barbecue, honey chipotle, garlic Parmesan, sweet red chili, sweet red chili mango, sweet and sour, mango habanero or atomic hot. The medium—with a nice balance of heat and tanginess—was a favorite that worked well on wings and chicken tenders. Garlic Parmesan added richness to the hearty drumsticks, while sweet red chili covered the crispy wing exterior perfectly. Mango habanero brought sweet and heat but was the least favorite.

The sauces can be added to chopped chicken tenders on the build-your-own salad ($5.99 regular, $7.99 large) with your choice of cheese and a variety of vegetables such as black olives, cucumbers, carrots, banana peppers and red onions.

Boneless tenders also can be enjoyed as a sandwich on fresh ciabatta. This lunch special comes with a fountain drink for $5. Like the chicken wings, it is messy, but satisfying.

The game changer at Stellar Wings are the creatively-named galactic chicken fries ($6.89 small, $7.89 medium). It's one of the best chicken tender combo meals I've come across. Fried chicken tenders, chopped into bite-size chunks and coated with sauce, are poured over a basket of fries and topped with housemade chipotle. A smaller version is available as a $5 lunch special.

Large sides perfect for sharing include crispy onion rings ($4.89) or fries served hot or a side salad. Drinks are of the fountain variety and also can be purchased in two-liter sizes.

Stellar Wings is a simple concept that is generally well executed. Flavors are bold and balanced, service was particularly patient and helpful one evening and the restaurant is bright and quiet.

With the inexpensive prices, Stellar Wings just might open a new universe of chicken possibilities.

Heather L. King also writes for www.slclunches.com and can be found on social media @slclunches