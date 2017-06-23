Ask Ann Cannon: Mom connects with children on Instagram, finds out more about them than she’d like

Dear Ann Cannon • I opened an Instagram account as a way of staying in touch with my adult children who no longer live in the area. The problem is that I'm finding out more about their lives than I really want to know. A LOT more. What should I do? Remind them that their mother is on Instagram, too?
—Surprised by What I've Seen Dear Surprised • Oh, Instagram.
Like any other platform in our social-media-saturated society (#mouthful), Instagram definitely has a downside. As you've pointed out, chances are good that we're all going to see something that'll make us wince. Or feel left out. It's only natural, for example, to ask ourselves when we see a picture of friends having a good time at a party why we weren't invited to that party, too.
Now. To answer your specific question. Of course you can remind your kids that you're on Instagram, to which they'll probably respond in one of four ways.
A) Roll their eyes and keep posting pictures.
B) Block you and keep posting pictures.
C) Think twice before posting pictures and post them anyway.
D) Stop posting the pictures you object to.
Frankly, I wouldn't hold my breath where option D is concerned. Your children are adults now, with lives of their own.
So how should you respond? It's up to you. You can stay on Instagram with the understanding that sometimes you'll be bothered by what you see there. Or you can close down your account and stay in touch with your kids in a way that feels like a better fit for you.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • My mom inadvertently sends texts to the wrong people all the time and isn't even aware that she's doing it. Should I say something to her?
— Concerned Daughter
Dear Concerned • At first I thought you must be one of my kids because I am ALWAYS sending texts to strangers, telling them I love them and will they please pick up a gallon of milk for me on the way home from work. Then when I looked at your name, I realized you can't be mine. You're a girl. I didn't have any of those.
But I digress.
Sure. You can totally say something to your mom if you want to, but it probably won't help. My advice to kids with parents who text is to just sit back and laissez le bon temps rouler.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • A few days ago my neighbor texted to say she was overwhelmed by everything going on at her house and could she please send my son back home. He was there with his younger sister, who was playing with my neighbor's daughter. This is how I replied: "Fine. Send both kids home."
My neighbor approached me the next day and asked if her text had offended me. I was surprised by her question, because I wasn't offended. In fact, I thought I was helping her out. I told her this, but I'm not sure she believes me. Suggestions?
— Texting in Taylorsville
Dear Texting • Most of us appreciate the convenience of texting, which allows us to convey information quickly. On a recent family trip to Disneyland, in fact, my husband and I wondered how we ever managed to tell our kids to meet up for corn dogs on Main Street before texting was invented. And how do you find each other in Costco unless you all have cellphones?
Your recent experience, however, highlights a real problem with all forms of electronic communication: It's hard to interpret tone. Take a look at your message. Because it's so brief, it may have come across as curt to your friend. And the word "fine" can be problematic, too. When speaking, people often use it to convey annoyance, as in "Fine! I'll just do it myself!" whereupon they slam the door and exit stage left. Or right. Depending.
Writing everything in caps can have the same effect, WHICH IS WHY I RARELY WRITE STUFF IN CAPS. Same with exclamation marks!!!!!! Both of these devices can make readers feel like you're shouting at them.
And that ain't a no-good time for nobody.
Anyway. Back to you and your neighbor. Give yourself credit for caring. Give her credit for speaking to you directly instead of letting things fester. Bake her some cookies and move on. My guess is she'll be fine and so will you.
Do you have a question for Ann? Send it to askann@sltrib.com or visit the Ask Ann Cannon page on Facebook.
Dear Surprised • Oh, Instagram.
Like any other platform in our social-media-saturated society (#mouthful), Instagram definitely has a downside. As you've pointed out, chances are good that we're all going to see something that'll make us wince. Or feel left out. It's only natural, for example, to ask ourselves when we see a picture of friends having a good time at a party why we weren't invited to that party, too.
Now. To answer your specific question. Of course you can remind your kids that you're on Instagram, to which they'll probably respond in one of four ways.
A) Roll their eyes and keep posting pictures.
B) Block you and keep posting pictures.
C) Think twice before posting pictures and post them anyway.
D) Stop posting the pictures you object to.
Frankly, I wouldn't hold my breath where option D is concerned. Your children are adults now, with lives of their own.
So how should you respond? It's up to you. You can stay on Instagram with the understanding that sometimes you'll be bothered by what you see there. Or you can close down your account and stay in touch with your kids in a way that feels like a better fit for you.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • My mom inadvertently sends texts to the wrong people all the time and isn't even aware that she's doing it. Should I say something to her?
— Concerned Daughter
Dear Concerned • At first I thought you must be one of my kids because I am ALWAYS sending texts to strangers, telling them I love them and will they please pick up a gallon of milk for me on the way home from work. Then when I looked at your name, I realized you can't be mine. You're a girl. I didn't have any of those.
But I digress.
Sure. You can totally say something to your mom if you want to, but it probably won't help. My advice to kids with parents who text is to just sit back and laissez le bon temps rouler.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • A few days ago my neighbor texted to say she was overwhelmed by everything going on at her house and could she please send my son back home. He was there with his younger sister, who was playing with my neighbor's daughter. This is how I replied: "Fine. Send both kids home."
My neighbor approached me the next day and asked if her text had offended me. I was surprised by her question, because I wasn't offended. In fact, I thought I was helping her out. I told her this, but I'm not sure she believes me. Suggestions?
— Texting in Taylorsville
Dear Texting • Most of us appreciate the convenience of texting, which allows us to convey information quickly. On a recent family trip to Disneyland, in fact, my husband and I wondered how we ever managed to tell our kids to meet up for corn dogs on Main Street before texting was invented. And how do you find each other in Costco unless you all have cellphones?
Your recent experience, however, highlights a real problem with all forms of electronic communication: It's hard to interpret tone. Take a look at your message. Because it's so brief, it may have come across as curt to your friend. And the word "fine" can be problematic, too. When speaking, people often use it to convey annoyance, as in "Fine! I'll just do it myself!" whereupon they slam the door and exit stage left. Or right. Depending.
Writing everything in caps can have the same effect, WHICH IS WHY I RARELY WRITE STUFF IN CAPS. Same with exclamation marks!!!!!! Both of these devices can make readers feel like you're shouting at them.
And that ain't a no-good time for nobody.
Anyway. Back to you and your neighbor. Give yourself credit for caring. Give her credit for speaking to you directly instead of letting things fester. Bake her some cookies and move on. My guess is she'll be fine and so will you.
Do you have a question for Ann? Send it to askann@sltrib.com or visit the Ask Ann Cannon page on Facebook.