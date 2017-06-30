Here are 16 ways to get fired up about July Fourth in Utah

Here's a few of the events on the Wasatch Front and beyond to celebrate the July Fourth holiday. Click here for more on America's Freedom Festival in Provo.

Layton Liberty Days The annual Liberty Days Celebration will include breakfast in the park from 6 to 10 a.m., a 5K run/walk, flag-raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m., softball-baseball games at 10 a.m., a kids' bike parade at 10:15 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., vendor booths, concessions, Dutch oven cooking, entertainment and a performance by the New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at the Ed Kenley Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. When • Tuesday, 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Where • Layton Commons Park, 457 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton; Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton Tickets • Free; laytoncity.org/LC/CommunityCalendar/Event/489 Riverton Town Days Riverton Town Days includes a parade Monday at 6:30 p.m. starting at 13400 South and ending at Riverton City Park, where a variety of food and activities will be waiting. The night will wrap up with a movie in the park, showing at dusk. On Tuesday, a flag-raising ceremony will be held at 6:30 a.m. followed by running and bike races, including the Riverton Country Mile 10K, 5K and 1-mile and the Tour De Riverton bike race. There will also be a chuck wagon breakfast, 7-10 a.m., free swimming contests, all-day events at the park and fireworks at 10 p.m. When • Monday, 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Where • Riverton City Park, 12800 S. 1450 West, Riverton Tickets • There will be a fee for breakfast and the races; rivertoncity.com Murray Fun Days Murray's July Fourth celebration includes: Rotary Club Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at the Murray park Pavilion #5 ($6 for adults, $4 for children); Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at the Amphitheater; a 5K and Kids Race starting at 8 a.m.; a parade at 8:30 a.m. starting at Fashion Place Mall and ending at the park; games, booths and entertainment including a vintage car and bike show and music, softball and volleyball games from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Charley Jenkins performing at 8:30 p.m. at the Murray Park Softball Field; and fireworks at 10 p.m. Visit murray.utah.gov for more information. When • Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Where • Murray Park, 296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray Tickets • Some events are free; some require a fee such as the race and breakfast Magna July Fourth Celebration Magna will hold a July Fourth celebration. There will be a cannonade with a flag-raising ceremony, 7 a.m.; 5K fun run/walk check-in at 6 a.m. and race at 7:30 a.m.; Lions Club Breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; a parade at noon on Magna's Main Street; games and inflatables, 1:30-10 p.m.; Music in the Park, 8-10 p.m.; and fireworks, 10 p.m. Visit magnautah.org/events/fourth-of-july for information. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Where • Magna Copper Park, 8900 W. 2600 South, Magna Tickets • Donations accepted for breakfast; magnautah.org/events/fourth-of-july July Fourth Celebration with America Celebrate Independence Day with the band America. Patriotic festivities will include music, fireworks, a barbecue and beer. When • Tuesday, 7 p.m. Where • Smiths Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City Tickets • $25; smithstix.com Tooele City July Fourth Celebration Tooele will kick off its July Fourth celebration with a 5K run 7 a.m. at Skyline Park, a Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Veterans Memorial Park (Main & Vine), a parade at 9 a.m. on Tooele's Main Street, and then park activities and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at 7:30 p.m. Visit tooelecity.org/4th-of-july-concert-fireworks-starship-featuring-mickey-thomas-tickets-now-on-sale for tickets. The Bit & Spur Rodeo, at the Desert Peak Complex, will start at 8 p.m. Visit bitandspurridingclub.com for tickets. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Complex. Visit tooelecity.org for information. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Where • Tooele City Park, 200 W. Vine St., Tooele Tickets • Free with the exception of the rodeo and race West Bountiful Independence Day Celebration West Bountiful will hold a two-day Independence Day Celebration. Monday will feature a safety fair at 6 p.m. and the Endless Summer Band at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be available and fireworks at 10 p.m. Tuesday starts with a flag raising at City Hall followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. The route runs 400 North-800 West, north to Pages Lane, east to 600 West, north to north end of the park; free activities, including games, inflatables, food eating contests, face painting, balloon art, talent fair and food vendors, will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visit wbcity.org/independence-day-celebration.htm for a complete list. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Where • West Bountiful City Park, 500 W. 1600 North, West Bountiful Tickets • Free Clearfield July Fourth Celebrations Clearfield City's Fourth of July Celebration offers three days of free and family-friendly fun. Sunday: Davis Hospital patriotic concert, 7 p.m., Clearfield City Hall. Monday: summer pool party, 7:30 p.m., Clearfield Aquatic & Fitness Center; watermelon drop at 9 p.m.; outdoor screening of "Sing," 8 p.m., Fisher Park. Tuesday: Orbital ATK Freedom Run 5K and 2-mile walk, open to all ages and abilities, 7 a.m., Clearfield City Hall ($15 donations at registration will benefit the Air Force Association's Wounded Airman Program and the Clearfield Recreation Youth Scholarship Program; sign up at reconline.org under "special events"); AAA Hometown Parade, 9:30 a.m., State Street; Davis Hospital Festival, 5 p.m., Fisher Park, featuring food trucks, vendors, live music, starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Where • Clearfield City Offices, 55 S. State St., Clearfield Tickets • Free except for the races Centerville July Fourth Centerville Fourth of July events: Saturday, 9-11:30 p.m. Street Stomp (Youth Dance behind City Hall). Monday, 5 p.m.-dusk, Founders Park Outdoor Festival (food booths, games); 6:30 p.m.-dusk, children's inflatables, climbing wall and other activities; 6:30 p.m., children's parade; 6:45-10 p.m., entertainment in the park, including Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, at 8 p.m.; 9:45 p.m., fireworks in the park. Tuesday, 7-9 a.m., breakfast in the park; 7 a.m., Freedom 5K and Children's Run (sponsored by Rotary Club); 9 a.m., Parade on Main Street; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Art and Quilt Show at Centerville Elementary; 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Outdoor Festival continues at Founders Park; 11 a.m.-noon, Centerville's Got Talent. Visit centervilleut.net/recreation/eventsentertainment/4thofjuly for information. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m. Where • Founders Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville Tickets • Free Sandy July Fourth Celebration Sandy's July Fourth activities include a flag raising, 5K, food, games, inflatables, crafts, demonstration by Sandy Police and Fire departments, music, parade and fireworks. Visit sandy.utah.gov/departments/community-events/fourth-of-july for information. When • Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Where • South Towne Promenade, 10000 S. 175 West, Sandy Holladay July Fourth Celebration Holladay's July Fourth activities: 8-10 a.m., Breakfast on the Commons, $5 per person; 9 a.m., Children's Bike Parade beginning at Pine Park (4500 S. Holladay Blvd.); 9 p.m., concert in the park with Peter Breinholt; 10:10 p.m., fireworks. Visit cityofholladay.com for information. When • Tuesday, 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Where • Holladay City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay West Jordan Western Stampede West Jordan's Western Stampede schedule on Tuesday: 8 a.m., free City Council-hosted breakfast; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., carnival; 10:30 a.m., grand parade; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., photo scavenger hunt; noon-8 p.m., food and vendors; 1 p.m., pie eating contest; 1:30 p.m., band concert; movie in the park at dusk, "Sing"; 10 p.m., fireworks. The Western Stampede Rodeo will be held at the West Jordan Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.westernstampede.com for information, tickets. When • Tuesday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Where • Veterans Memorial Park West Jordan, 8020 S. Rosa Park Drive, West Jordan Park City July Fourth celebration Tuesday's parade will begin at 11 a.m. down Main Street; family activities, barbecue and beer garden, and music start at 3 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit parkcitymountain.com/events/event-detail.aspx?year=2016&month=7&eventview=calendarview&eventName=Sum_July4_PC for information. When • Tuesday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Where • Park City City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City Tickets • Free Sugar House July Fourth Celebration The day starts about 10 a.m. at Hidden Hollow with music, pet photo booth, artists and more. Food trucks will arrive in Sugar House Park around noon. Spend the day at the park enjoying the Arts Festival, booths, performers, then fireworks around 9:45 p.m. Visit sugarhousechamber.org/events/july4thevent for information. When • Tuesday, 10 a.m. Where • Sugar House Park, 2100 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City Kaysville-Fruit Heights July Fourth Celebration Kaysville-Fruit Heights celebration will include a matinee of "The Little Mermaid" at the Davis High School auditorium, 325 Main St., Kaysville, at 3 p.m.; a breakfast, 6:30-10:45 a.m., at the D.A.T.C. College in Kaysville; the 5K and 10K Rotary Run that starts at Davis High at 7:30 a.m.; parade at 11 a.m.; family festival that includes bounce houses, food vendors and entertainment in the basin at the DATC, 5-10 p.m.; and a concert by the Salamanders at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Visit kaysvillecity.com/departments-services/parks-recreation/4th-of-july-activities for information. When • Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Where • Davis Applied Technology College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville Tickets • There will be fees for the races Salt Lake City July Fourth Fireworks Salt Lake City's Fourth of July celebration will culminate with fireworks. As always, it will be a patriotic neighborhood party on Salt Lake City's west side. The firework display will be near the north part of Jordan Park at 10 p.m. Visit slcgov.com/node/465 for information. When • Tuesday, 10 p.m. Where • Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City