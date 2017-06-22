Riot Act stages an intriguing revisionist ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at SLC’s Kilby Court

"These violent delights have violent ends," Friar Laurence cautions Romeo in Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet"; "love moderately," he counsels. This is one of the telling places where "Høüses," Whit Hertford's revisionist version of the play, incorporates lines from the original text. Shakespeare's priest is transformed here into a drug dealer and healer, but he still acts as Romeo's confidant and mentor. And Romeo, totally fixated on Juliet, still refuses to take his advice.
This production exudes an air of rash, impetuous abandon. Adding to Shakespeare's portrait of the young lovers as following their hearts with no regard to the consequences, Hertford has made Romeo and Juliet a lesbian couple, so they are also flying in the face of social norms and expectations, represented largely by the characters of the nurse and Paris, the local police officer, who is Juliet's fiancé. Almost all the characters in the play are young people like Romeo and Juliet with the same unbridled energy and enthusiasm, although their opinions vary. The source of friction between Romeo and Tybalt, for instance, is Romeo's sexual orientation. "I don't care about that stupid lesbian [expletive]," Tybalt snaps at one point.