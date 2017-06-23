‘Bachelor in Paradise’ dispute par for reality TV course

It's yet another milestone in reality's checkered history, which remains as consistent as TV's reliance on it even with the expanding popularity and ranks of scripted series.

While reality ratings have slipped, there is a solid fan base for so-called unscripted TV — which isn't as freewheeling as it sounds, said Karen Tongson, a University of Southern California associate professor whose focus includes pop culture.

"American TV viewers are savvy these are set pieces, not scenarios coming from thin air," Tongson said of reality shows in general. She suggests viewers check out Lifetime's drama "Unreal" to see how the reality process works.

"The cast members and the production team are doing what they can to create sensational plotlines to follow and to sustain their story line and presence on TV," she said.

But limits are observed, said Troy DeVolld, a veteran reality producer whose credits include "Basketball Wives" and "Dancing with the Stars."

"I've never seen a producer not take care of someone in a situation where there might be danger or liability," he said. "We always err on the side of caution."

Reality is an easy punching bag, he contends, while other TV trespasses are ignored.

"No one's ever been murdered in a non-scripted show that I've seen. Half the scripted shows are, 'We found a body in a suitcase down in the river, and now we're doing an autopsy," DeVolld said. "You don't see that in reality TV, so I don't understand why it's so much more damaging."

But put reality TV under the spotlight and offenders can be found, including the following candidates:

WHAT A CONCEPT

• "Temptation Island" invited couples to test their fidelity by splitting up and hanging out with attractive singles on separate islands. Divorce and breakup rates haven't been high enough, apparently.

• "Cheaters." People who believe their partner may be unfaithful hire a detective and get the chance to see them humbled nationally on camera on this long-running syndicated TV series.

• "Chains of Love," in which players whittled down a group of prospective mates, some insulting the rejects as they tossed them aside. And yes, the lovebirds were chained together for their "dates."

JUST DUMB