Q&A: Sofia Coppola and Nicole Kidman on female gaze of ‘The Beguiled’

The two women gathered recently in Los Angeles to discuss their film, out Friday, the awkwardness of directing a sponge bath, and the reinvigorated support of women in Hollywood.

Is it a good time for woman in Hollywood?

Coppola • I think right now I feel like there's a lot of talk about it with "Wonder Woman" being a big success, that's really exciting, and with our movie getting attention — it's a female cast, a female story.

Kidman • And that it's seen from the female perspective. I mean, this is very much from the vision of Sof, so that you see the film in terms how the women view it — the female gaze and not some ... It is important. There's a shift and there's definitely some change happening. Is it enough? No. But you know we're all doing what we can, and we're fortunate to have the opportunities.

Miss Martha's sponge bath of Colin Farrell's character could have easily taken a different tone with a different director.

Kidman • I love how demure it is. Well, it's like it could have been much more. I just like how it's very real.

Coppola • It could have gotten really over the top. But I love that we really focus in on you taking in his body. She hasn't been around a man in so long. I think I was the most embarrassed shooting that scene. I'm sitting off camera and I was like, "Nicole, now can you wash his inner thigh?"

Kidman • And I'm staying completely in character. Colin is out, but not really.

Coppola • And I'm like turning red like asking her to wash his inner thigh and all my gay guy friends are like, "Couldn't you have just moved that cloth over there? We wanted to see more!" It was funny, but you were all business.

Sofia, why did you walk away from directing "The Little Mermaid"?

Coppola • I just didn't feel like I could do it exactly as I wanted. It's a big budget so it becomes a lot about business.

Kidman • I want to see you do that though.

Coppola • I wish I could have done that one. But I decided to do a project that was smaller, that I could really have creative control over every aspect ... Does that make sense?

Kidman • Absolutely.