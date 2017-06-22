Dystopian horror-thriller ‘The Bad Batch’ looks cool, but plays rough

As sophomore slumps go, filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour's horror-thriller "The Bad Batch" is at least an interesting one — a gloss on the junkyard dystopia genre that offers a lot to look at, even if it doesn't all hold together.

In a near-future society, tough gal Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) is left on the other side of the fence from Texas, a territory where all sorts of undesirables — called Bad Batch — are abandoned to their own devices. Walking across the desert, Arlen doesn't get far before she's bushwhacked by some nastier and better-equipped thugs.

Chained up, she soon learns her captors, led by the muscular Miami Man (Jason Momoa), survive by eating human flesh. This information literally costs her an arm and a leg, but she manages to escape with the rest of her limbs intact. With the help of a hermit (a wordless and nearly unrecognizable Jim Carrey), Arlen finds the relative safety of a settlement called Comfort, a well-guarded town overseen by a charismatic cult leader called The Dream (Keanu Reeves).