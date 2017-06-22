Movie review: Comedy and pain in marriage in ‘Band Aid’

Marital strife sounds better set to music in "Band Aid," a relationship comedy that's best when it's being serious.

Anna (Zoe Lister-Jones, who also wrote and directed) and Ben (Adam Pally) fight all the time, getting into f-bomb-heavy shouting matches triggered by things as slight as the dishes in the sink. There are bigger issues, like their jobs — she's an Uber driver with a failed book deal in her past, he's an artist working unhappily as a graphic designer. But the biggest issue is the one they never talk about: a miscarriage about a year ago.

After a birthday party for Anna's godson, the couple have fun playing with toy musical instruments meant for the little kids. This spark of creativity, and fun, gives Anna an idea: Why not start a band and write their fights into songs?