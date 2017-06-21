Summer vacation: Never mind the hike. Where’s the hammock?

STAYCATIONS AND UNPLUGGING

Interestingly, most Americans say staying home and doing nothing isn't ideal. Instead, they want a change of scenery. Of those who plan a summer vacation, 92 percent are going away and only 8 percent are making it a staycation. More than half of those polled said relaxing at home doesn't count as a real vacation.

How about unplugging?

Only 22 percent "completely disconnect" while on vacation. A third don't even try to get away from the internet and social media. Some of those surveyed — 42 percent — say they dial back their time online a little.

Americans under 30 are the most plugged in. Just 13 percent say they're likely to completely disconnect on vacation.

But most Americans do avoid working on vacation. Sixty percent of workers say they don't check in with work at all when they're on vacation, while 32 percent say they work or check in with work a little. Eight percent may fall into the workaholic category: They work or check in with the office "a lot."

The term "bleisure" has been a buzzword recently in the travel industry, describing a combination of business and leisure travel. But most Americans (69 percent) don't consider extending a business trip to be a real vacation.

TOP VACATION ACTIVITIES

Sightseeing was ranked important by 55 percent of those surveyed, followed by experiencing local culture and cuisine (51 percent), visiting family (46 percent) and spending time in nature (45 percent).

But there's a gender gap. Shopping is more popular with women than men (22 percent versus 9 percent), and women also prioritize sightseeing (60 percent versus 49 percent) and visiting family (52 percent versus 40 percent) more than men.

AIRLINE REGULATIONS

Many Americans support more government regulations on airlines — perhaps a logical response to recent headlines over passengers being hauled off flights in disputes with airline staff. Six in 10 respondents want the government to regulate airline policies for bumping passengers and handling overbooked flights. Nearly half would like to see more regulation regarding flight delays and cancellations.

Shiva Rajagopal of Fort Lee, New Jersey, is among those supporting regulations to bar airlines from forcing people off flights. "I've had a couple of bad experiences being bumped out of flights," he said. Airlines shouldn't be able to do it "no matter what the compensation is," he said, because sometimes "you have to be in a particular place at a particular time."

TRAVELING COMPANIONS