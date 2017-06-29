Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Salt Lake food scene in spotlight with new food and wine festival

By connect
First Published      Updated 55 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

The inaugural Salt Lake Food & Wine Fest will celebrate the noteworthy dining options in Utah's capital city.

This weeklong promotion runs July 6-13 and includes classes and dining events. It is sponsored by the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association. Among the festival highlights:

Eat Drink Salt Lake • July 6, 6:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South. Sample and swirl at this 21-and-older event; $90.

Wine Education • July 7-8, 3-5 p.m., various restaurants. Learn about different wine-growing regions of the world; $50.

Bubbles & Lunch • July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Encore Bistro at the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St.; $35.

Meet Your Maker • July 8, 3-6 p.m., Park City Culinary Institute in Salt Lake City, 1484 S. State St. Utah distillers share the art of spiritmaking; $75.

Progressive Food Walk • July 10, start times at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Food and drinks in Salt Lake's 1500 East and 1500 South neighborhood; $75.

Progressive Food Walk • July 11, start times at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Food and drinks in Salt Lake's 300 South and 300 East neighborhood; $75.

For more details or to buy tickets, visit slfoodandwinefest.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()