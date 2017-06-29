Salt Lake food scene in spotlight with new food and wine festival

The inaugural Salt Lake Food & Wine Fest will celebrate the noteworthy dining options in Utah's capital city.

This weeklong promotion runs July 6-13 and includes classes and dining events. It is sponsored by the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association. Among the festival highlights:

Eat Drink Salt Lake • July 6, 6:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South. Sample and swirl at this 21-and-older event; $90.

Wine Education • July 7-8, 3-5 p.m., various restaurants. Learn about different wine-growing regions of the world; $50.

Bubbles & Lunch • July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Encore Bistro at the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St.; $35.