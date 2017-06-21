Book review: ‘Here and Gone’ is terrifyingly realistic

The vulnerability of a family — in this case a woman and her two children escaping an abusive home — is at the center of Haylen Beck's "Here and Gone," a tension-laden, sometimes disturbing story with a viselike grip that won't let go.
Audra Kinney separated from her violent, wealthy husband about 18 months ago. With a custody battle now looming, she's fleeing her New York home for California with her two children, Sean, 10, and Louise, 6. On a remote Arizona road, she is stopped by Sheriff Ronald Whiteside for what seems like a bogus traffic infraction. Whiteside arrests her after he claims to have found a small amount of marijuana in the trunk of her car. Deputy Mary Collins is called to take the children to "a safe place."