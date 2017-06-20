Quantcast
Foo Fighters are coming to The Viv in Salt Lake City on Dec. 12

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
Concerts » Also, Alison Krauss and David Gray announce a co-headlining tour, including an Oct. 14 stop at USANA Amphitheatre.
Rock icons the Foo Fighters are coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena on Dec. 12 in support of their new album, "Concrete and Gold," which is set for a Sept. 15 release.

The Foos' tour is currently scheduled to start at the Cal Jam 17 festival in San Bernardino, Calif., and to wrap in SLC.

Tickets (prices are TBD) will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. via Smith's Tix. Capital One cardholders will have presale access starting June 26 at 9 a.m. via foofighters.com/capitalone.

Frontman Dave Grohl ultimately selected new superproducer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, P!nk) to helm the album after becoming familiar with Kurstin's own band, The Bird and the Bee.

"I wanted it to be the biggest-sounding Foo Fighters record ever," Grohl said in a release. "To make a gigantic rock record, but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement … Motorhead's version of 'Sgt. Pepper' … or something like that."

Alison Krauss & David Gray at USANA

Country/bluegrass/pop/rock singer Alison Krauss joins popster David Gray on a co-headlining tour that will visit West Valley City's USANA Amphitheatre on Oct. 14.

Tickets (which range from $30-$65) go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Smith's Tix.

Their 21-city tour begins Sept. 18 in Hershey, Penn., and wraps Oct. 19 in Berkeley, Calif.

Krauss is a 27-time Grammy winner best known for her work with Union Station. Her 2007 collaboration album with ex-Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, "Raising Sand," won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Gray, a music veteran of 10 albums and 25 years, is best known for the hit song "Babylon."

ewalden@sltrib.com

Twitter: @esotericwalden

 

