Foo Fighters are coming to The Viv in Salt Lake City on Dec. 12

Also, Alison Krauss and David Gray announce a co-headlining tour, including an Oct. 14 stop at USANA Amphitheatre.

Rock icons the Foo Fighters are coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena on Dec. 12 in support of their new album, "Concrete and Gold," which is set for a Sept. 15 release.

The Foos' tour is currently scheduled to start at the Cal Jam 17 festival in San Bernardino, Calif., and to wrap in SLC.

Tickets (prices are TBD) will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. via Smith's Tix. Capital One cardholders will have presale access starting June 26 at 9 a.m. via foofighters.com/capitalone.

Frontman Dave Grohl ultimately selected new superproducer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, P!nk) to helm the album after becoming familiar with Kurstin's own band, The Bird and the Bee.