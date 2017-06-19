Quantcast
Def Leppard elicit ‘Love and Affection’ from Utah crowd

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 19 2017 11:00 pm
Concert ... review? » Rock legends Def Leppard bring 1980s hooks and hits to amphitheater; Tribune writer gets carried away with tongue-in-cheek puns.
West Valley City • Thousands of attendees at Monday night's Def Leppard concert at USANA Amphitheatre who began the evening prepared for some "Rock of Ages" were said to have been mysteriously overcome by "Hysteria" at the show.

Though officials could not pinpoint an exact cause, some concertgoers attributed the outbreak to "Love Bites" from an undetermined "Animal," while others claimed the area had been hit by a "Rocket" carrying an unknown payload.

Many delirious victims were overheard nonsensically instructing attending medical personnel to "Pour Some Sugar On Me," while others lamented that they'd be left "Two Steps Behind" "When Love and Hate Collide." Still others, curled up in a fetal position, were heard to be dejectedly asking of no one, "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?"

Symptoms also included those affected insisting it was "Too Late for Love," and subsequently exhorting each other, "Let's Get Rocked." On-site officials pleaded for calm, noting victims would only be "Bringin' on the Heartbreak" by doing so. Attendees were reportedly undeterred, however, with many alleging such claims were nothing more than "Foolin" — a response that prompted one official, who requested anonymity, to privately speculate that should symptoms persist, the mass of humanity could eventually "Armageddon It."

A Tribune journalist was able to "Photograph" the evening's events as they unfolded.

ewalden@sltrib.com

Twitter: @esotericwalden

 

