Review: John Grisham’s ‘Camino Island’ is fine beach read

Next we meet Mercer Mann, a novelist who cannot get her new book going and has recently lost her teaching job at the University of North Carolina. She's soon recruited by an outfit working for the insurance company as the perfect sleuth to suss out the fate of the manuscripts — she spent much of her youth on Camino Island with her grandmother, who died tragically. As Mann looks for the books and comes to terms with her grandmother's passing, she discovers a town filled with successful and failed writers, from romance novelists to struggling literary fiction authors, some with drinking problems, others brimming with the latest gossip.

As the fate of the lost manuscripts is revealed page by page, the action pivots among Mann, Cable and the thieves until all is revealed.

"Camino Island" makes a fine beach read no matter what island you end up on this summer. However, I'm not sure if this novel's Camino Island, filled as it is with writers, is Grisham's idea of "This Side of Paradise" or if he considers the writers to be "The Beautiful and Damned."