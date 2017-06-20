Review: John Grisham’s ‘Camino Island’ is fine beach read

The tale opens with a robbery and closes with a reconciliation. In between these bookends, "Camino Island" by John Grisham is populated with ruthless thieves, witty writers and enough intrigue to fill a bookstore's mystery aisle. At the heart of the story is the theft of five priceless, yet heavily insured, original manuscripts by F. Scott Fitzgerald, including "The Great Gatsby" and "Tender Is the Night," from Princeton University's library.
After the successful caper turns sour — a few of the crew are quickly nabbed by the feds — the story moves south with an abrupt turn. The reader is introduced to Bruce Cable, an outgoing and popular bookstore owner in the town of Santa Rosa on Camino Island, Florida, who just happens to make the occasional black market deal for stolen books — and who has a penchant for seersucker suits. Could he somehow be involved in the Princeton theft?