TV preview: ‘Story of China’ is exciting stuff

The Week Ahead
—
‘Downward Dog’
Martin battles a cat; Martin roams free like a wolf.
Watch » 9 & 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, ABC/Ch. 4
‘iZombie’
Liv uncovers a shocking truth. (Season finale)
Watch » 8 p.m. Tuesday, CW/Ch. 30
‘Pretty Little Liars’
The 160th and last episode of this utterly ludicrous series.
Watch » 9 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform
‘Big Brother’
A new season of pretty people trapped in a house (OK, a soundstage) begins.
Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2
‘Battle of the Network Stars’
It’s mostly TV has-beens in this revival.
Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, ABC/Ch. 4
This Weekend
—
‘The Great British Baking Show’
The bread competition has a twist.
Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘Andi Mack’
Andi is convinced that Bex and Bowie are destined to be together.
Watch » 9:30 p.m. Friday, Disney
MLS
Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes
Watch » 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KMYU
‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’
Jane is a young officer in this prequel to the original.
Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘Preacher’
Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy begin the search for God. (Season premiere)
Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, AMC
‘Veep’
Ground is broken for Selina’s library. (Season finale)
Watch » 11:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO