TV preview: ‘Story of China’ is exciting stuff

"The Story of China" (7 and 8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) is a fascinating six-part, six-hour series that seems not long enough, given that it explores 4,000 years of Chinese history and culture. Host/historian Michael Wood leads a compelling journey that begins by traveling back to the origins of the country. (Back-to-back episodes air on three successive Tuesdays.)

Watch • 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, PBS/Ch. 7

 

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

‘Downward Dog’

Martin battles a cat; Martin roams free like a wolf.

Watch » 9 & 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, ABC/Ch. 4

‘iZombie’

Liv uncovers a shocking truth. (Season finale)

Watch » 8 p.m. Tuesday, CW/Ch. 30

‘Pretty Little Liars’

The 160th and last episode of this utterly ludicrous series.

Watch » 9 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform

‘Big Brother’

A new season of pretty people trapped in a house (OK, a soundstage) begins.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Battle of the Network Stars’

It’s mostly TV has-beens in this revival.

Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, ABC/Ch. 4

This Weekend

‘The Great British Baking Show’

The bread competition has a twist.

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Andi Mack’

Andi is convinced that Bex and Bowie are destined to be together.

Watch » 9:30 p.m. Friday, Disney

MLS

Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes

Watch » 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KMYU

‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’

Jane is a young officer in this prequel to the original.

Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Preacher’

Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy begin the search for God. (Season premiere)

Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, AMC

‘Veep’

Ground is broken for Selina’s library. (Season finale)

Watch » 11:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

