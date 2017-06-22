TV preview: ‘Story of China’ is exciting stuff

"The Story of China" (7 and 8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7) is a fascinating six-part, six-hour series that seems not long enough, given that it explores 4,000 years of Chinese history and culture. Host/historian Michael Wood leads a compelling journey that begins by traveling back to the origins of the country. (Back-to-back episodes air on three successive Tuesdays.)

Watch • 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, PBS/Ch. 7