Guitarist and singer Samantha Fish entertains the crowd at the third annual Utah Blues Festival at the Gallivan Center on Saturday, entertaining music lovers of all kinds. After drawing about 500 people its first year, attendance rose to more than 3,000 in 2016. The nonprofit Utah Blues Society holds this event as a fundraiser, with proceeds largely going toward student education and local musician assistance. See more photos from the event. > sltrib.com
Utah Blues Festival acts entertain crowd of music lovers
First Published Jun 17 2017 08:12PM • Updated 8 hours ago
