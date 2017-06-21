St. George restaurant makes list of top tacos in America

Irmita's Mexican Grill in St. George serves one of the 25 best tacos in the country, according to a recent listing in Travel & Leisure.

Yelp compiled the list of the most beloved and frequented taquerias, using data from its online reviews.

Irmita's, a Southern Utah favorite for more than 20 years, came in at No. 18 for its street-style tacos served on 4-inch corn tortillas and topped with choice of slow-roasted carne asada, chicken or pork.

The menu also includes burritos, quesadillas and tortas — a Mexican sandwich with avocado, onion, tomato and choice of meat. Take the restaurant challenge and devour the 16-inch sandwich in 10 minutes or less to earn a free torta on your next visit.