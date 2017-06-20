Utah brewers earn 15 medals, including two gold, during North American beer contest

Utah brewers brought home 15 medals from the North American Beer Awards, including two gold medals for Salt Lake City's Proper Brewing Co.

More than 1,750 beers from 252 breweries nationwide were entered in the 21st annual competition held earlier this month in Idaho. The eight winning Utah breweries, along with their winning beers and categories, are:

Bohemian Brewery, Midvale

Silver • Cottonwood Common, California common

Silver • Best Of Show IPL, hybrid style beers

Proper Brewing Co., Salt Lake City

Gold • Ragman, Belgian-style India pale ale

Gold • Patersbier, other Belgian-style ales

Red Rock Brewing Co., Salt Lake City