Utah brewers earn 15 medals, including two gold, during North American beer contest

By connect
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago
Utah brewers brought home 15 medals from the North American Beer Awards, including two gold medals for Salt Lake City's Proper Brewing Co.

More than 1,750 beers from 252 breweries nationwide were entered in the 21st annual competition held earlier this month in Idaho. The eight winning Utah breweries, along with their winning beers and categories, are:

Bohemian Brewery, Midvale

Silver • Cottonwood Common, California common

Silver • Best Of Show IPL, hybrid style beers

Proper Brewing Co., Salt Lake City

Gold • Ragman, Belgian-style India pale ale

Gold • Patersbier, other Belgian-style ales

Red Rock Brewing Co., Salt Lake City

Silver • Anniversary Ale, double imperial red ale

Bronze • Bobby Brown the Cat, American-style brown ale

Bronze • Viva La Hat, Latin American or tropical-style lager or ale

Roha Brewing Project, Salt Lake City

Bronze • Thursday India Pale Ale, English-style India pale ale

Bronze • Kensington Grand Saison, biere de garde

Roosters Brewing, Ogden

Silver • Honey Wheat, honey beer

Shades of Pale Brewery, South Salt Lake

Bronze • Misconception, Belgian-style India pale ale

Uinta Brewing, Salt Lake City

Bronze • Uinta Pils, German-style pilsner

Utah Brewers Cooperative, Salt Lake City

Silver • Squatters Outer Darkness, imperial stout

Silver • Squasatch Hoppy Pils, German-style pilsner

Bronze • Wasatch Raspberry Wheat, fruit beers

 

