Utah Arts Festival: For Saliva Sisters and Insatiable, the music never stops

The two Utah acts take their place among top-class national headliners, including outlaw-country icon Shooter Jennings, Cuban drummer Pedrito Martinez, bluegrass/Americana band Fruition, R&B/blues singer Nikki J. Crawford, bluesmen Jarekus Singleton and Dexter Allen, and electronica producer RJD2.

—

Harmony and camp • The Saliva Sisters have been performing since 1980, just after the first Utah Arts Festival was organized on Salt Lake City's Main Street in 1979.

"The arts festival started it," said Michelle Nunley, alias Levolor, the one founding member still in the trio. Nunley, Leslie Perry Howa and Kristen Merrill were all vocalists who worked with other local bands who had played the festival.

"We just wanted to sing harmony," said Nunley. (The trio also have a fictional origin story, which they recount in concert; it starts "growing up in the Time and Eternity Trailer Park.")

Heal was singing with the Joe Muscolino Band, and heard about the Saliva Sisters. "I was jealous," she said. "I wanted to be a Saliva Sister." Not long after, Howa left the group, and Heal got her wish.

The trio "started out as a camp group," Heal said, as evidenced by their matching spangly dresses and drooling-lips headdresses.

The need for parody songs, Nunley said, resulted from their early success: They kept getting booked at The Sun, one of Salt Lake City's early gay bars, and they required new material.

The first parody number they did was a "terrorist medley," in which they dressed like armed gunmen and sang "I Shot the Pontiff" (a riff on Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff").

"That's when [terrorism] was all brand new, and we thought it was funny," Nunley said.

Fors credited much of the Saliva Sisters' humor to Merrill, known as Byla, who died in 2011. "She was such a wordsmith and a great wit," said Fors, who joined the trio after Merrill's death, taking the stage name Salubria.

A lot of the repertoire, like "Shelley Winters Thighs" (to the tune of Kim Carnes' "Bette Davis Eyes"), find humor in the aging process. Many of the trio's songs are about living in Utah, with titles such as "Do You Know the Way to Willard Bay?" and "Just as Good as Colorado Now" (both from their 1999 album "Delusion of Granger").

"We've had people call us, and tell us in person, that they were ready to leave Utah until they saw the Saliva Sisters," Heal said.

The key criteria for a Saliva Sisters song, Nunley said, is "hopefully something that makes them laugh."