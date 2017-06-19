Quantcast
Gina Bachauer tunes up its format again for this year’s piano fest

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 19 2017 11:00 am
Music » Master classes add a new twist to this year’s piano event.

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation never has been overly tethered to the status quo. Paul Pollei, who founded the organization in 1976 and ran it until his death in 2013, kept the event fresh over the years by including components such as a chamber-music round, an adult-amateur division and even a competition for five-member "piano teams." This year's twist: Audiences can watch the creative process at work as six young pianists, chosen by audition, participate in four master classes and a culminating recital, all open to the public.

Kary Billings, chairman of the Bachauer board, explained that the foundation presents international competitions in even-numbered years and piano festivals in odd-numbered years, giving piano fans another chance to hear past winners and audience favorites. "We'll see how it goes," he said of this year's format, adding that he feels it's right in line with Pollei's philosophy of "nurturing, supporting, training and seeing the results."

This year's participants are Catherine Ma, 19, of Toronto; William Yang, 16, Lexington, Mass.; Elizabeth Zhang, 13, Salt Lake City; Jiaming Zhang, 18, Beijing; Shuheng Zhang, 15, Canton, Mich.; and Charles Zhao, 14, Bethesda, Md. They will be instructed by former Bachauer juror Dmitry Rachmanov and foundation artistic director Douglas Humpherys.

"These six, for their age, are quite mature and accomplished," Billings said. Listeners will be able to hear them polish their technique and interpretations. "The pieces will be transformed over three days."

In addition, each evening will bring concerts by Chaeyoung Park, silver medalist at the Bachauer's 2016 Young Artist Competition, who now studies at Juilliard and "plays elegantly," Billings said; Jae Hong Park, the 2016 gold medalist who Billings said is "destined for great things"; and Rachmanov, who will play music of — yes — Rachmaninoff.

Catherine Reese Newton

 

AT A GLANCE

Triple play

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation presents a summer festival, billed as “3 Nights, 3 Virtuosi, 3 Centuries of Extraordinary Piano Music.” Details at bachauer.com.

Concerts

Chaeyoung Park, Jae Hong Park and Dmitry Rachmanov will perform on successive evenings.

When » Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 22-24, 7:30 p.m.

Where » Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City

Tickets » $20; $12 for seniors and $8 for students; or get an all-events pass for $50

Festival recital

Six young pianists will give a recital after two days of intensive coaching.

When » Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where » Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Tickets » $12; $7 for seniors and $5 for students

Master classes

Dmitry Rachmanov and Bachauer artistic director Douglas Humpherys will teach the six young artists in sessions open to the public.

When » Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.

Where » Daynes Music, 6935 S. State St., Midvale

Tickets » Free

