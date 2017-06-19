Gina Bachauer tunes up its format again for this year’s piano fest

Music » Master classes add a new twist to this year’s piano event.

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation never has been overly tethered to the status quo. Paul Pollei, who founded the organization in 1976 and ran it until his death in 2013, kept the event fresh over the years by including components such as a chamber-music round, an adult-amateur division and even a competition for five-member "piano teams." This year's twist: Audiences can watch the creative process at work as six young pianists, chosen by audition, participate in four master classes and a culminating recital, all open to the public.

Kary Billings, chairman of the Bachauer board, explained that the foundation presents international competitions in even-numbered years and piano festivals in odd-numbered years, giving piano fans another chance to hear past winners and audience favorites. "We'll see how it goes," he said of this year's format, adding that he feels it's right in line with Pollei's philosophy of "nurturing, supporting, training and seeing the results."