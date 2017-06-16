Steinway honors Skip Daynes, a key player on Utah’s music scene

As the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation kicks off this summer's festival, one of the organization's most dedicated backers is being honored by the world's leading piano manufacturer. Gerald R. "Skip" Daynes, fourth-generation owner of Daynes Music, is the latest recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Steinway & Sons.
"Without Skip, not just the Bachauer but so many [arts] organizations in Utah would not exist," Bachauer board chairman Kary Billings said.
A video made by Steinway announcing the award notes that Daynes Music "has likely sold more Steinways than any other dealership." It also mentions the company's financial and in-kind support of the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera, Ballet West, Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Grand Teton Music Festival, as well as donations of pianos to several medical facilities, nursing homes and educational institutions. With private piano ownership declining over the past couple of decades, Steinway relies increasingly on educational sales, and Daynes has been at the forefront of that effort. Nearly all of the state's colleges and universities are all-Steinway schools now.