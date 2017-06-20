Eat good food, listen to music and help artists during Sunday’s Big Deal Brunch at the Utah Arts Festival

Celebrate the final day of the 2017 Utah Arts Festival during the Big Deal Brunch and fundraiser.

Ticket holders get into the festival one hour early and will find live music and a breakfast buffet with coffee, juice and non-alcoholic beverages. Cocktails and beer are available for purchase. Proceeds go toward the festival's art programs.

When • Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where • Utah Arts Festival Hospitality Patio, near Washington Square, 200 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City

Tickets • $35 includes Sunday admission to the festival and entry into a drawing. Tables available for $400.