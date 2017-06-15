Movie review: ‘Cars 3’ sputters to the finish line

The ghost of his mentor, Doc Hudson aka The Hudson Hornet, still prods McQueen, making him determined to end his racing career on his own terms. But McQueen finds a bump in that road when his old sponsors, the Rusteze brothers, announce they've sold the company. (For adults, it's a tad unsettling that the movie uses recycled voice recordings from two deceased performers: Paul Newman as Doc Hudson and former "Car Talk" co-host Tom Magliozzi as Rusty Rusteze. Voice actor Lloyd Sherr has taken over the late George Carlin's role as the hippie microbus Fillmore.)

The billionaire Sterling (voiced by Nathan Fillion), Rusteze's new owner, has built a state-of-the-art training center to get No. 95 in racing shape. McQueen is assigned a trainer, Cruz Ramirez (voiced by comedian Cristela Alonzo), to put him through his paces. But he bristles at her modern motivational techniques and — after some arguing and a side trip to a demolition derby — takes her to find Doc's old trainer, Smokey (voiced by Chris Cooper).

It's weird to watch a kiddie movie about a midlife crisis, especially one whose message is that the next generation should wait their turn until the old folks are ready to leave. But that's what is delivered in the script, a tag-teamed effort credited to Pixar veterans Kiel Murray and Bob Peterson, along with Mike Rich ("Secretariat"), and four more writers given story credit — including the movie's rookie director, Brian Fee (who has been a storyboard artist on "Wall-E" and "Ratatouille").

Like the first "Cars," which rolled through small-town America along Route 66, "Cars 3" is brimming with nostalgia for some mythic golden era of automotive excellence. Pixar's artists bring that world to life with incredible detail, as always, but it feels odd juxtaposed against cartoonish car characters.

There's a fair amount of dead air in "Cars 3," from the antics of McQueen's buck-toothed pal Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) and a stats-spouting racing expert (voiced by Kerry Washington). But there's enough gas in the tank, barely, to give McQueen one last trip to the winner's circle.

