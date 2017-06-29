Wine’s time hath come at the 2017 Utah Shakespeare Festival

The school sold about 200 glasses of wine during those three weekends, he said, making it "a good trial run" for this season.

Getting a state alcohol permit is tricky for Utah's performing-arts venues, as they don't sell enough food to qualify for a restaurant liquor license.

The only option is to apply for single-event permits through the DABC. One permit allows for up to three days of alcohol service. Groups can apply for up to 12 special-event permits per year.

To qualify, groups must follow DABC guidelines for service, namely creating a special alcohol garden where only those 21 and older would be allowed with wristbands.

SUU will use its three-day permits Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning in mid-July and continuing through the summer season, said Lazenby.

Alcohol will be not served during preview weekends or during the fall season. Alcohol also will not be sold at performances in the indoor Randall Jones Theatre.

While the special-event permits allow for the sale of beer, wine and spirits, SUU will sell only wine, he added.

Wine will cost between $8 and $12 a glass for red and white wines from IG Winery in Cedar City.

The wine garden will be near the concessions on the upper terrace of the Engelstad Theatre, so guests can sip while watching the Green Show before each performance, Lazenby said. Cheese and crackers, fruit and other snacks will be available for purchase.

