Wine’s time hath come at the 2017 Utah Shakespeare Festival

The Utah Shakespeare Festival has a new cast member in 2017: wine.
Guests attending shows at the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre will be able to buy 5-ounce glasses of wine before each show and at intermission.
This will be the first full season that alcohol will be sold at the annual festival, which brings in thousands of theater fans from around the state and region.
Last year, leaders at Southern Utah University spent several months getting approval from the Cedar City Council and then the SUU board of trustees to sell alcohol at the festival.
By the time it received the OK and applied for the permits from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, only three weekends of the 2016 fall season remained, said Anthony Lazenby, director of dining services for Chartwells, which oversees SUU's food services.