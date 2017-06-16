Utah author celebrates food and spunky girls in his new book for tweens

When the child refused to take "no" for an answer, the frustrated father thought, "This relentless negotiator would make a great character in a book."

On Saturday, June 24, father and daughter will host an event at the Provo Library to celebrate the book's release. (See box for details.)

Sager said he enjoyed creating the unique foods served inside the Zoeylicious restaurant and giving all the characters food-inspired names. Zoey' s best friend is Dallin Caraway, the loan officer is Miss Lemon and the local food critic is Royston Basil Boarhead.

The silliness helped him cope when — while writing the book — doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his wife's appendix. "It was a very intense time in my life," he said. "The book and the laughter was my therapy."

Today, Sager's wife is "100 percent better and has been for several years."

Sager uses his middle initial so as not to be confused with the Time magazine reporter of the same name.

During a recent telephone interview from his home in American Fork, he talked openly about the personal importance of the book's setting, his first writing experience and advice for young novelists and cooks. His comments have been edited for space and clarity.

How did you come up with the unique food combinations in the book?

I would think about two things that should not go together, like chocolate and pork chops. I just had fun. I knew if I came up with something fun, I wouldn't have to worry about making it. Although the publisher had a New York chef invent a few recipes that are in the back of the book, including pork chops with mole (which is made with chocolate). The first time I had mole was in college. I had it in Mexico and again when I came back to the states and I loved it. But I kept thinking, "Why do I like this? I'm not supposed to like this, but I want to keep eating it." It was that kind of food experience that I wanted to create in the book.

Why did you pick San Francisco for the setting?

I was born in northern California and grew up in Boise. But as a kid, we would go to San Francisco to see my grandparents. I remember how much fun we had going over the Golden Gate Bridge or taking the Alcatraz tour. A lot of the landmarks I write about in the book are because I have such fond memories. Every time I went, it was magical for me.

The book was published by Disney-Hyperion. Does that mean a film in the works?

They declined the film rights, but my editors thought it would make a great TV show.

When you're not writing books, what do you do?

I got my degree in music and moved to Los Angeles, where I made music for television. That's still my job, but thanks to technology, I can work anywhere. Someone who watches a lot of TV has probably has heard my music on the History Channel or Discovery. I co-wrote the theme songs for "Booze Traveler" and "Cities of the Underworld."