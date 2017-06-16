Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

National food guru Michael Pollan will visit Salt Lake to talk about eating and the environment

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 16 2017 11:18 am
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Author, professor and national food guru Michael Pollan returns to Salt Lake City on June 29 to talk about the importance of eating and our natural environment.

A fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee, "An Evening with Michael Pollan" includes a one-hour lecture, followed by a book signing, reception, silent auction, live music and food.

For 25 years, Pollan has been writing books and articles about the importance of the meals we put on our plates; the farms and gardens where food is grown; and the environment in which we live.

His latest book, "Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation," was released in 2013, but he is the author of four other best-sellers, including "In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto" and "The Omnivore's Dilemma." The latter was named one of the 10 best books of 2006 by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the IRC's New Roots gardening project, which helps local refugees adjust to life in their new country.

When • Thursday, June 29, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where • Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City

Tickets • General admission, $100; VIP, $150 at Eventbrite.com; VIP ticket-holders enjoy a meet-and-greet with Pollan before the lecture.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()