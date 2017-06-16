National food guru Michael Pollan will visit Salt Lake to talk about eating and the environment

Author, professor and national food guru Michael Pollan returns to Salt Lake City on June 29 to talk about the importance of eating and our natural environment.

A fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee, "An Evening with Michael Pollan" includes a one-hour lecture, followed by a book signing, reception, silent auction, live music and food.

For 25 years, Pollan has been writing books and articles about the importance of the meals we put on our plates; the farms and gardens where food is grown; and the environment in which we live.

His latest book, "Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation," was released in 2013, but he is the author of four other best-sellers, including "In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto" and "The Omnivore's Dilemma." The latter was named one of the 10 best books of 2006 by the New York Times and the Washington Post.