‘Andi Mack’ actor loves working in Utah — and his parents will let him drive here

Rush was just a few months old when he landed his first TV role, and he has a long list of credits. He's done a lot of voice work (including honey badger Bunga in Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard"), movie roles ("Emilie," "Parental Guidance) and a slew of TV appearances — including "young Chuck" on "Chuck" and "little Sylar" on "Heroes."

He thinks there's "something special" about "Andi Mack," which focuses on the title character (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who learns that the woman (Lilan Bowden) she thought was her older sister is really her mother.

Rush's character is a "quirky" 13-year-old who is "a little different than all the other kids. Cyrus and I are very, very similar," he said.

It's not a coincidence. When the cast gathered to celebrate when Disney ordered Season 1 of the series, Rush ran into a glass wall.

In episode 4 of "Andi Mack," Cyrus ran into a glass wall.

"As the season went along, Cyrus became more and more like me," Rush said." And I really attribute that to [creator/executive producer/writer] Terry Minsky. Because not only is she an amazing writer, but she's also this incredible observer. She's sees everything that we're doing, even when we don't notice.

"Which is a little creepy at times," he added with a laugh.

The young characters in "Andi Mack" come across as real kids because the actors who play them are, too.

"You'll catch me running around the neighborhood with my friends," Rush said. "Once in a while, I'll get recognized and I'll switch back over into Joshua Rush mode. But for the most part, I'm just a normal kid."

A normal kid who has been acting long enough to appreciate his "Andi Mack" experience.

"There's a different vibe in Salt Lake," he said. "The crew definitely had the quality of an L.A. crew, but there's a very kind of relaxed vibe that Salt Lake City had. I feel really lucky to have been able to work in Salt Lake."

He's looking forward to returning in July to start filming Season 2. "I can't wait," he said. "I'm already starting to pack."

